InventHelp Presents Flat-Screen TV Customizer (AAT-4237)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "All too often, flat-screen televisions end up becoming eyesores in otherwise decorative rooms," said an inventor from Decatur, Ga. "In order to help the TV blend in with the existing decor, I came up with this accessory to customize its appearance."

He developed T V TOPPERS, patent pending, to add flair and originality to any home or office media center. The accessory allows the look of any flat-screen television to be customized. The device keeps a flat-screen television from sticking out like a sore thumb. The invention makes the television blend in with existing décor. It is adaptable for use with any flat-screen television. Furthermore, the accessory is producible in various sizes, colors, designs, styles and patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4237, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

