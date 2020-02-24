InventHelp Presents Fun New Game (SUU-594)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to come up with a fun and engaging alternative to playing video games," said an inventor from Saint John, Mo. "I came up with this idea to challenge players' actual physical skills. It really has some exciting game play."

He developed PIP HOPPERS to provide fun and entertainment. The patent-pending game helps players develop physical skills. It offers an alternative to video games. The game promotes friendly competition. It is playable by individuals of all ages and is easy to learn.

The inventor went on to describe the game. "It would involve players hopping small discs across a playing surface in racing lanes, or attempting to stack the discs one atop the other on a playing surface."

