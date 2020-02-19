InventHelp Presents Garage Door Protective Cover (CBA-3654)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to protect the garage door on my business from storm damages," said an inventor from N Charleston, S.C. "I came up with this idea, and it has worked well for the past 3 years. Everyone asks me about it, so I thought I would share."

He created a prototype for the GARAGE DOOR PROTECTIVE COVER to serve as a protective cover that safeguards a garage door against storm damages. The cover is made with heat-resistant materials. It also insulates the garage to help to keep energy costs down. The patent-pending accessory features a decorative design that adds an attractive element to the garage door. It is also easy to apply. In addition, the invention can be used on residential and commercial garages.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3654, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

