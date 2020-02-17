InventHelp Presents Glare-Eliminating Device for Mobile-Device Use (LGI-2792)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found myself constantly having to find a shaded area so that I could see the screen of my phone," said an inventor from Bayville, N.Y. "I thought that there had to be a better way to shield the screen from sunlight so that I could actually see it clearly."

He created a prototype for THE PHONE DOME, patent pending, to prevent the harsh glare of the sun from obscuring the view of the screen of a mobile device. The accessory makes it easier to see the screen of the device. It eliminates the need to block sunlight with a hand. The device also saves the user from having to find a shady spot in order to see the screen. It easily attaches to a smartphone, tablet or other mobile device. In addition, the invention provides added convenience and peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2792, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

