InventHelp Presents Glass Protector for Autos, Etc. (KXX-215)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted people to have a readily accessible way to protect the glass on their automobiles, homes and other areas," said one of two inventors from Ooltewah, Tenn. "This led us to develop a quick and easy way to cover the glass so that it is safe from harm."

They developed the J&GS WINDOW/GLASS PROTECTOR, patent pending, to protect the exposed glass on automobiles, homes, office buildings, boats, RVs and other areas. The unit safeguards the glass against strikes by hailstones, storm-blown debris, baseballs, golf balls and other objects. Additionally, there is an added feature of sun block protection (UV) on the underside of the protector. The accessory reduces the need to replace glass due to breakage, which may help to lower insurance costs. Additionally, the invention is quick and easy to set up and take down, and it features a portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

