InventHelp Presents Gloves for Gardening/Landscaping (FLA-3199)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed gloves that provided better protection for the hands and forearms so that we would not get scratched up while gardening and landscaping," said one of two inventors from Margate, Fla. "We designed these gloves to provide us with the protection we needed."

They developed the DIAMOND GLOVE, patent pending, to protect the fingers, hands and forearms against scratches. The gloves enable the wearer to perform gardening and landscaping tasks safely. They remain firmly in place so as not to slip off during wear. The gloves are ideal for wear while working around thorns and sharp branches. Additionally, the gloves feature a comfortable fit, and they offer added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

