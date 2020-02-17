InventHelp Presents Golf Training Aid (BRK-2704)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have friends who play golf and invite me along, so I decided to bring this training aid to them," said an inventor from Reform, Ala. "It helps improve your swing stance and provides feedback on your swing mechanics to help improve your game."

He developed the TEE BUDDY to offer a golfer a convenient and efficient way to practice his or her swing stance. The accessory is designed to take the golfer's game to the next level. It improves confidence in one's skills. The design saves on costs by eliminating the need to purchase buckets of balls at a driving range. It also eliminates the need to search for lost balls. Furthermore, the invention features a compact, easily portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2704, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

