InventHelp Presents Grinder with Enhanced Features (NJD-1904)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw the need to combine practical solutions to a common problem," said an inventor from W Haverstraw, N.Y. "I designed this grinder to include special features that make it more convenient and helpful."

She developed the patent pending GRINDER VAC to offer a better way to grind various dried items, from tobacco to herbs, spice, marijuana and crafting materials. The grinder quickly and efficiently picks up spilled product. It allows product to be consumed directly from its storage container or bag. The device saves time and effort. It is designed to be sleek, small, effective, novel, inexpensive and fun to use. In addition, the invention provides illumination in dimly lit areas.

The clear container allows the user to see the consistency of the ground product as it is grinded. The tip allows dispensing in a thin/small amount or a much larger amount. This gives clients control of how much they want to dispense the material. Also, the invention will dispense with precision to obtain the desired designs in culinary efforts and arts & crafts.

