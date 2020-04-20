InventHelp Presents Hand Truck Helper (ALL-1960)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to keep products from falling off the hand truck while it was in motion," said an inventor from Helen, Ga. "To save myself from having to secure items with tie-downs and bungee cords, and to keep the items from rubbing the tires, I came up with this idea."

He created a prototype for the HAND TRUCK HELPER to provide an easy way of extending the bottom platform surface of any hand truck. The accessory ensures that large or awkward items could be moved without falling off the hand truck. It eliminates the need to reposition items on the hand truck repeatedly. The device reduces the need for tie-downs or bungee cords, and keeps the items from rubbing on the surface of the tires, during use. It can be easily attached and removed. In addition, the invention contributes to safety by minimizing the potential for accidents.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1960, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

