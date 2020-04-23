InventHelp Presents Hands-Free Beverage Holder (HKT-126)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more convenient way to carry around a beverage that would leave my hands free to do other things, as well as help to stop spills and messes," said an inventor from Middletown, N.Y. He continues, "There is not a day that goes by when I need an extra hand to perform tasks now that I invented this device."

He created a prototype for the patent pending CUP CUFF to keep the cup upright to avoid spillage. The accessory provides a hands-free method of carrying a beverage container. It benefits walkers, fans at sporting events, concert goers, texters etc.

The invention enables the user to carry more than one or two drinks at the same time. Both hands would be free to text, unlock doors, etc. The device is affordable, adjustable, easy to use, comfortable to wear, reusable, novel, eye-catching, easily accessible, handy, convenient, and durable for years of effective use. Additionally, its lightweight and compact design could be easily stored and transported.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

