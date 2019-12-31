InventHelp Presents Hands-Free Fishing-Rod Carrier (AUP-1088)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is a hassle to carry fishing rods by hand to fishing spots, as we end up pricking our fingers on hooks, and the rods get tangled," said one of two inventors from San Antonio, Texas. "Also, we have other gear to take along with us. That is why we developed this hands-free carrier."

They created a prototype for the HITCH HIKER ROD HOLDER, patent pending, to offer a hands-free way to transport fishing rod-and-reel combos. The design leaves hands free to carry other fishing gear, as well as coolers, chairs, buckets, etc. It keeps fishing gear organized and free of tangles. The unit eliminates the need to make multiple trips to transport everything to and from a fishing spot. The accessory also allows rod-and-reel combos to be secured to a motor vehicle. Additionally, the device can be an organizer for gardening tools as well.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1088, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

