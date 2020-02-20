InventHelp Presents Handy Beverage Holder (HLW-2178)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We did not want to put our drinks on the ground where they could get knocked over or bugs could get into them," said one of two inventors from Key Largo, Fla. "So that we had a more convenient place to keep our drinks while sitting in patio chairs, we devised this handy drink holder."

They created a prototype for the patent pending DRINK CADDY to provide a convenient place to store beverages while sitting in a patio chair. They unit easily sets up between two patio chairs so that it can be used by two people at once. It also keeps beverages off the ground where they can be knocked over. The device helps to prevent bugs from getting into drinks as well. Furthermore, the invention is easy to transport, and it is adaptable for use with a variety of chairs. The cup holder allows the hands to be free for other activities.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

