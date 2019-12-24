InventHelp Presents Hard-Hat Comfort/Cooling Accessory (SLT-196)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted something that would keep individuals working outdoors in hot conditions cool and comfortable" said an inventor from Eloy, Ariz. "My idea protects the neck and ears from the elements, while also keeping the wearer cool and cozy."

He created product samples for the NECK AID to protect the neck and ears from the elements. The accessory ensures that the wearer remains cool in hot weather. The unit enhances comfort while working. It is adaptable for use with any hard hat. Additionally, the device is easy to attach and remove.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SLT-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

