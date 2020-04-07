InventHelp Presents Harmonica Horn (BRK-2756)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to improve and augment the sound of a harmonica," said an inventor from Montgomery, Ala. "It works great for playing the blues, gospel and country."

He created a prototype for the patent pending HARMONICA HORN to amplify the sound of a harmonica naturally before amplifying it electrically. The unit accommodates all harmonicas. The device works well for playing a variety of musical styles. Additionally, the item is easy to use and ideal for harmonica players.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

