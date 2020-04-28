InventHelp Presents Headwear Light (KOC-732)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Conventional lights for hard hats only have a single beam, and sometimes the wearer has to wear said light in unusual and uncomfortable positions, or they have to use a flashlight," said an inventor from Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada. "My idea eliminates all of these problems."

He created a prototype for LITE RIGGINS to provide a means of illuminating the area in front of and to the sides of its wearer. It offers a high degree of reliability and an extended operating cycle due to their lower power requirements. The patent-pending unit adds little to the cost of an otherwise conventional hard hat. Additionally, the convenient design eliminates the need to carry a flashlight in hand. This keeps hands free to perform other tasks.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-732, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

