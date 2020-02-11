InventHelp Presents Helpful Device for Diabetics (LCC-4113)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having family members with diabetes, I was interested in finding an alternative means of measuring their blood glucose levels and delivering insulin," said an inventor from Reading, Pa. "I think my system will offer a better means of controlling diabetes."

He developed DIABET-EASE to provide a more efficient and convenient alternative to conventional blood glucose monitors and insulin pens. The accessory offers a better way to monitor blood glucose levels. The device automatically delivers the appropriate amount of insulin. It gives added peace of mind. The unit also eliminates guesswork and confusion. Additionally, the invention features an easy-to-use design.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

