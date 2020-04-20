InventHelp Presents Helpful Shirt for Dialysis Patients (NWO-365)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dad was complaining that the tape used to hold his dialysis tubing was causing him pain and discomfort," said an inventor from New Orleans, La. "I saw how red and irritated his skin was, so I came up with a better idea."

She created a prototype for the PORTAL ACCESS TEE (P A T) to house dialysis tubing to eliminate having to continually employ tape. The shirt will not irritate the skin or leave skin raw and painful. This undergarment provides added comfort, it helps to keep tubing secure and it could increase confidence and mobility. The design eliminates the need to remove or reposition the shirt to access the vascular area. It enables the wearer to maintain his or her privacy and dignity. The unique design makes it easier for health-care professionals to access sites. Furthermore, it is producible in design variations for men, women and children and it can be adapted for other procedures requiring tubing.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

