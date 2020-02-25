InventHelp Presents Helpful Watering Device (PIT-956)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew tired of having to stand there holding a hose in my hand in order to water my yard," said an inventor from Hollidaysburg, Pa. "I thought that there had to be a better way to do this, which led me to invent something that does all of the watering for me."

She developed the patent pending WATER WIZARD to provide a hassle-free way to accomplish basic watering tasks around the house. The design eliminates the need to stand there with a garden hose to water the yard. This saves time and effort, and also frees the user to do other things while watering is in process. Additionally, it easily provides necessary water to plants, lawns and shrubs, which promotes healthy growth for lawns, flowers and vegetables.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

