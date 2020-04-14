InventHelp Presents Holster to Hold a Sawzall® (IPL-678)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was using my Sawzall® and noted how unstable the tool body was. I wished I had another hand, which led me to develop this handy holder to support and stabilize the saw during use."

He created a prototype for the SAWZALL® GRINDER HOLSTER HELPER to act as a third hand to support a reciprocating saw or angle grinder. The device allows these tools to be used with just one hand. The accessory is adaptable for use with most reciprocating saws and angle grinders. It is designed to enhance personal safety. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

InventHelp is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, the manufacturer of Sawzall, which holds a trademark.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

