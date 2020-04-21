InventHelp Presents Hygienic Accessory for Beverages (ORD-2778)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to keep people protected from germs while also eliminating the use of plastic drinking straws," said an inventor from Windermere, Fla. "This led me to come up with this handy and hygienic device."

He developed the patent-pending SIPPY CLIP to provide an alternative method of drinking from a cup without having one's lips touch it. The accessory filters water so that it is free of germs and debris. It makes it possible to order tap water over bottled water without having to worry about cleanliness. The device helps prevent the spread of illnesses. It enables users to feel confident that they are not putting their lips on an unhygienic surface. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for use when eating out.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2778, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

