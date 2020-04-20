InventHelp Presents Improved Armrest for Tattoo Artists (LVT-198)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a sturdy, built-to-last armrest for my brother, who is a tattoo artist," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "There was nothing sturdy on the market, so I came up with an armrest that is built to last, with comfort for both the tattoo artist and client."

He created a prototype for the LITTLE FATTY ARMREST to serve as a sturdy, reliable armrest. The design enhances the comfort of both the tattoo artist and client. It is made of durable components that are built to last. Additionally, the armrest is compact and easily portable, and it fits in a backpack.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

