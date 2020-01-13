InventHelp Presents Improved Blender for Fresher Juice (CBA-3622)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's safe to say that health and fitness enthusiasts appreciate freshness in beverages prepared with fruit and vegetables. Fortunately, that was also the goal of two inventors from N. Charleston, S.C.

They developed YOOPIE JUICER to provide a juice that guarantees freshness for optimum taste. As such, it has the potential to contribute to overall good health by strengthening the immune system. Besides making a delicious, nutritious and easily accessible beverage, this novel appliance is attractive and easy to use, maintain and store.

Convenient, effective and affordably priced, it also saves time and effort. Thus, it makes a great gift, particularly for health-conscious individuals.

The inventors' personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted to provide an easy way to have cold juice that optimizes freshness and is readily available," one of them said."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

