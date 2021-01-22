InventHelp Presents Innovative Vacuum Attachment (LGI-2955)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I clean a lot and like to make sure my ceiling fans are clean too, but they are difficult to reach and can be dangerous to clean when on a ladder," said inventor from Centereach, N.Y. "I came up with this idea that would allow me to stay on the ground while still being able to reach and clean the entire fan."

He invented the patent-pending R C Vacuum to help save time when cleaning ceiling fans and help improve their function. This invention reduces the mess and cleanup when cleaning a ceiling fan and could help improve the air quality by removing dust particles and other dander. Additionally, this invention would reduce the chance of injury since a ladder is not required to be used with this invention.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2955, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

