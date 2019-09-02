InventHelp Presents Lemonade Latte (HUN-766)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the popularity of lemonade, two inventors from Houston, Texas, used it as the inspiration for a new cold beverage. Their creation adds a unique twist to a classic favorite.

They formulated a sample of LIMON-THE SCIENCE OF LEMONADE to achieve a delicious novel taste with a combination of all-natural ingredients. As such, it provides a healthy, nutritious alternative to lemonade. While it adds a satisfying new drink for mealtime or anytime in between, it also affords a unique taste treat to liven up parties, picnics or other celebrations. Refreshing, versatile, portable and affordably priced, it makes an ideal gift for any occasion.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "We could find nothing like a lemonade latte on the market," one of them said, "and thought this type of non-alcoholic cold drink would appeal to a wide audience. It also is great for alcoholic beverages as well, and it can come in different flavors, including strawberry, mango, pineapple, etc. With all of these flavor options, it could actually become a new dessert in drink format."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-766, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

