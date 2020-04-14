InventHelp Presents Line of Beet-Based Frozen Treats (LCC-4407)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a healthier dessert option," said an inventor from Lancaster, Pa. "Frozen treats are too full of sugar, which is not good for anyone concerned about their health or watching their weight. I came up with this as a healthful alternative."

He developed the BEET-SICLE to offer a healthy alternative to traditional frozen treats. The formula enables children and adults to enjoy a vitamin-enriched frozen treat. The recipe provides all the benefits of a cool, refreshing snack. It is ideal for individuals who are concerned about their daily intake of treats filled with sugar and/or sodium. The treat could contribute to healthier eating habits. Additionally, it is delicious, enjoyable, nutritious, easy to prepare, flavorful, novel, reasonably priced, versatile, and satisfying.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4407, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

