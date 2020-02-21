InventHelp Presents Line of Cannabis-Infused Household Goods (DPH-699)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I felt that there is a growing need for cannabis-infused products nationally and worldwide," said an inventor from Longmont, Colo. "This is a growing industry, and it is rapidly expanding."

He developed MILE HIGH AROMAS to create a pleasant, relaxing atmosphere. The items fill the room with the scent of cannabis. This adds a soothing ambiance to the room that helps people to de-stress. The accessories feature an appealing aroma and they can be made with various strains and different potencies of cannabis. Additionally, they are producible in design variations including standard and made-to-order versions.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-699, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

