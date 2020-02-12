InventHelp Presents Line of Decorative/Protective Camera Skins (DPH-648)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional photographer, my cameras are my livelihood, so I want to protect them from harm as best I can," said one of two inventors from Silverthorne, Colo. "I also wanted to be able to personalize their appearances so that my equipment is not only safe, but also looks great too."

They created a prototype for the patent pending SHUTTER SKINS to serve as a protective skin for cameras. The skins help to increase brand awareness for businesses. They also make the camera stand out from the sea of black, white and gray camera gear. The invention safeguards the camera against damages, which offers added peace of mind. Additionally, because the camera looks highly distinctive and personalized with a skin on, it also serves to guard against theft.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-648, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

