InventHelp Presents Litter Box for Older, Less Mobile Cats (PIT-936)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"My 18-year-old cat began suffering from arthritis and had trouble stepping into and out of the litter box, so she started urinating on the carpets instead," said an inventor from Bethel Park, Pa. "I could not find a litter box that met her needs, so I decided to invent my own."

She created a prototype for the CATCAVE to be easier to enter and exit than a traditional litter box. The design does not require cats to lift their legs as high. It also keeps litter from escaping the box and it helps to contain odors. Additionally, it enables the owner to monitor the cat while using the litter box. This litter box is ideal for elderly cats and cats or other small animals with limited mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-936, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

