InventHelp Presents Lottery Number Picker (AUP-1083)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We always have trouble deciding exactly which numbers we want to play for the lottery," said one of two inventors from Devine, Texas. "That inspired us to come up with a convenient way to generate random numbers."

They developed J & K SLICK PICKS to offer a quick and easy way to randomly select lottery numbers to play. The accessory eliminates the hassle of having to think of which numbers to play. It is designed to make lottery players happier with their picks. The patent-pending unit features a compact, easily portable design that is easy to use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1083, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

