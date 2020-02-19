InventHelp Presents Mask to Safeguard against Illnesses (SOG-339)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have two boys who get sick a lot," said an inventor from Stockton, Calif. "I wanted something that would help to keep them safe from the common cold and other airborne illnesses."

He developed the WELLNESS MASK to safeguard the wearer's mouth and nasal passages from pathogens. The accessory helps to prevent cross-contamination by individuals with infectious diseases. This reduces the risk of contracting an illness. The invention provides added peace of mind. It allows for easy, comfortable breathing. Additionally, the mask features an affordable design.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

