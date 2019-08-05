InventHelp Presents Mess-Free Oil-Change Solution (BMA-5344)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed something to help prevent oil spills when changing engine oil," said an inventor from Gardner, Mass. "I devised this attachment for the oil drain pan as a convenient way to make sure that not a drop of oil spills onto the garage floor or driveway, thereby protecting the environment."

He developed the OIL CHANGE HELPER to assist with changing engine oil. The unit prevents spills and messes while changing the oil. This protects the garage floor and driveway against oil stains. It helps to safeguard the environment from harm. The design is easily adjustable to meet the task at hand. Furthermore, all of this provides added peace of mind.

It is compatible with already existing products on the market, making it affordable for people and easy to adapt to the new technology.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5344, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

