InventHelp Presents Mobile-Phone Holder for Two Devices (AAT-4273)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have to carry around two different mobile phones, and it gets to be a hassle carrying and managing them both," said an inventor from Snellville, Ga. "To make it easier to keep both my work phone and personal phone handy, I came up with this efficient holder."

He created a prototype for the CONNECT 2 to efficiently house a pair of mobile phones. The design keeps both phones together for ease of access. It enables the user to select one or both phones, depending on the circumstances. The case is ideal for managing a work phone and personal phone. It prevents the phones from being lost, misplaced or forgotten. In addition, the case eliminates the discomfort of keeping both phones in pockets.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4273, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

