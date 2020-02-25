InventHelp Presents Mobile Styling Chair for Barbers and Stylists (OTW-218)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Being a traveling cosmetologist/barber, it is imperative for me to have a chair that is as mobile as my business," said an inventor from Ft. Meade. "I have observed colleagues who travel for work, and they have the same issue. This led me to develop a portable salon chair."

He developed the PRECISION SEAT to serve as a collapsible mobile styling chair. The accessory ensures that the client has a comfortable and convenient place to sit while having hair cut and/or styled. This makes it easier for the user to perform his or her job. The chair features a lightweight, portable design that easily stores in the trunk of a vehicle. Additionally, it is ideal for on-the-go barbers and stylists.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

