InventHelp Presents Mobility Aid for Individuals in Wheelchairs (FLA-3210)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help individuals with limited or no arm and leg movement to be able to do some simple household chores, like taking out the trash," said an inventor from Boynton Beach, Fla. "That inspired me to come up with this idea."

He developed the WHEELCHAIR ARM to enable an individual with limited or no arm movement to pick up a household garbage can and dump out the contents. It also is usable to pick up other household items. The accessory helps the user to live a more independent lifestyle. It eliminates physical stress and strain. The device is adaptable for use with any wheelchair. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3210, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

