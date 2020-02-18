InventHelp Presents Modified Motorcycle/Moped Kickstand (ALL-1906)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed that my nephew and his motorcycle buddies would all lean their bikes and spin them around on a regular kickstand, which damaged both the kickstand and the ground," said an inventor from Gillsville, Ga.

He created a prototype for the KICK 180x2 to make it possible to spin the bike when starting it and pulling out instead of backing it up. The invention eliminates hassles and frustrations. It also prevents damages to the kickstand and the ground when spinning the bike. The device is ideal for use while parking, leaving a parking spot or simply turning the bike from a dead stop. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with motorcycles, mopeds and other two-wheelers.

