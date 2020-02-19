InventHelp Presents Modified Muffler for Small Engines (CBA-3661)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this newly designed muffler for small engines to reduce engine noise while also lessening harmful emissions," said an inventor from Charleston, S.C.

He developed the patent-pending HUSH-MUFF to help to reduce engine noise. This makes for a more quiet and peaceful neighborhood. It also greatly lessens harmful emissions. The newly designed muffler cuts decibel levels by 60 percent and emissions by 40 percent. It features a universal fitting so that it can be adapted to lawn mowers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, etc. Additionally, the muffler can be adapted for use with automotive engines as well.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3661, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

