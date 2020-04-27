InventHelp Presents Multi-Cell Phone Holder (CCP-1523)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have two cell phones, and I like to talk on the phone while doing other things with my hands, such as cleaning the house or cooking," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a hands-free holder for multiple devices."

She created a prototype for the patent pending MULTI-CELL PHONE HOLDER to allow for comfortable and convenient, hands-free storage and use of mobile phones. The accessory enables the individual to engage in physical activity or exercise, cleaning, or other multitasking without being forced to physically hold mobile devices. It keeps mobile devices protected, as well as accessible. Additionally, the invention eliminates hassles and frustrations, and it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

