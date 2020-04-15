InventHelp Presents Multi-Purpose Painting Tool (MLM-435)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Painters are using three, four or five tools right now to perform different tasks," said an inventor from Janesville, Wis. "I wanted one tool that would do it all. My invention solves the problems of using multiple tools and wasted paint."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending 3 IN 1 PAINTERS ASSISTANT to perform a variety of painting-related tasks. The device opens paint cans, mixes paint, cleans rollers and stirs various sizes of paint containers. The invention features an all-in-one design that eliminates the need for multiple other tools. Additionally, the tool saves time and effort on painting projects.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MLM-435, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

