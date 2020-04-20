InventHelp Presents Multifunctional Furniture Set (AUP-1135)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was moving one day and just wished I could pack all of my furniture inside my sofa," said an inventor from Temple, Texas. "This led me to come up with a multipurpose sofa design."

He developed the patent pending VANTEZ to enable users to easily store accent pieces of furniture within the base of the sofa for added efficiency in moving. The design saves space within a living area. Movers would appreciate the efficiency of design, as they could move four separate pieces of furniture at one time. Additionally, it saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

