InventHelp Presents Newly Designed Automotive Safety Feature (HLW-2188)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to improve safety on the roadways by helping to prevent rear-end collisions," said an inventor from Weston, Fla. "I thought that if brake lights were designed differently, motorists could avoid accidents."

He developed the BRAKE SPIN, patent pending, to provide information about how hard the vehicle is braking. The unit alerts other motorists if the vehicle is stopping suddenly. This helps to reduce the risk of rear-end collisions, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. The device offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention could become a standard feature on new-production vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

