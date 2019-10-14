InventHelp Presents NO SPILL PUMP CAP Invention for Travelers (OCM-1347)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent pump-style toiletries from leaking within a piece of luggage while traveling," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the NO SPILL PUMP CAP."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent a pump bottle from dispensing or leaking. In doing so, it could help to prevent messes and waste. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind while traveling. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily travel with pump-style toiletries."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

