InventHelp Presents Novelty Organizer for Comic-Book Fans (AVZ-1810)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son loves superheroes, and I thought it would be nice if he had a storage solution for his toys and clothes that matched his interests," said an inventor from Cocoa, Fla. "I came up with this unique and space-saving organizer to keep all of his stuff contained neatly."

He developed the SPIDER POUCH to store and organize a variety of household items. The accessory is usable for toys, clothing and other children's items. It features a space-saving design that does not take up any floor space. The unit is made of strong, durable, yet lightweight materials. It features a distinctive design that would appeal to comic-book fans. Additionally, the accessory supports an abundance of weight.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1810, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

