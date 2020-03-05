InventHelp Presents Organizer for Neckties and Other Accessories (SDB-1397)

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always had trouble keeping my ties organized, and they were constantly falling on the ground," said an inventor from Murrieta, Ca. "I came up with this convenient unit as a better way to store and organize my ties."

He developed the ROGANIZER to store and organize neckties. The invention is also usable to organize jewelry, watches and accessories. The design makes it easier to find the desired necktie or other item. It also prevents ties and accessories from falling to the ground. The unit saves time and effort while getting dressed. Furthermore, it features a unique design.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1397, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

