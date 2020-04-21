InventHelp Presents Ornamental Wall Decoration (STU-2345)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While cutting wood in my woodshop, I got the idea for a decoration that adds a rustic and ornamental element to the wall," said one of two inventors from Mona, Utah.

They developed WALL-PLAQUES which will add a decorative element to the wall, serve as a conversation piece, and enhance the ambiance of any room. Some of the plaques are designed to feature the weathered appearance of barn siding, and others will add an appealing texture to the wall. The unit is easy to install and has the potential to be usable as a picture frame as well.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2345, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

