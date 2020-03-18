InventHelp Presents Outdoor Cooling Mechanism (CKL-1261)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be cool outdoors in my garden, backyard and patio. It was too hot to use a fire pit," said an inventor from Addison, Ill. "My idea would cool people down so that they remain comfortable while outdoors."



She developed RHODELIA'S COLD MIST PIT to offer an effective way to cool off while outdoors. The accessory keeps everyone comfortable in hot weather. It is usable in both humid and arid climates. The device enables individuals to spend more time outdoors in the summer. In addition, the invention is easy to use, with pivotal, directional mist spout. It can be portable. The invention also can be fun with a dry ice or smoke fog effect, bubbles and snow flake features.



It is producible in two types: 1.) cool mist pit - people can gather around this unit like a fire pit to cool off on dry, hot days in places like Las Vegas, Arizona, etc., 2.) cool dry air pit - people can gather around this unit, like a fire pit, to cool off on hot, humid summer days in places like Illinois, Florida, etc. It is a relaxing, fun, hang-around, cooling-off station on a hot day.



The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

