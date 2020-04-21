InventHelp Presents Patented Sunglasses that Stay in Place and on Your Face (SLT-208)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces "SlapSee," sunglasses that hold tight to your head, then easily collapse and wrap around your wrist for convenience.

"SlapSee" are redesigned sunglasses that "clip" to your head so they won't fall off. Their unique design enables the user to stow them easily – just "slap" them around your wrist, ankle, handlebars, rod, car or boat wheel, racquet or paddle, whatever. Their innovative click-and-wrap design holds tight wherever the action takes you.

Lightweight, durable, comfortable and convenient, these sunglasses are available with polarized UV 400 lenses and non-polarized UV 400 lenses. These lenses block 100% of UV rays. The stylish design makes you look sharp in the sun. The sunglasses feature ultra-durable construction that is built to last.

"SlapSee" are available in different frame colors and a range of different "slap" colors, so you can score the perfect pair to suit your style. They are perfect for fishing, playing beach volleyball, biking, wakeboarding, kayaking, snowboarding, rock climbing and more.

Suggested retail price: $16.69 - $33.41 USD, plus shipping and handling.

InventHelp® is seeking marketers and distributors in the eyeware industry. For more information, or for ordering, contact us at 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; call (800) 851-6030 or (412)288-1368; fax (412) 338-0497. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

