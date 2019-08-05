InventHelp Presents Personalized Mobile-Phone Case (BMA-5410)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to show people photos of my wife and children without having to access my phone and go into my photo apps," said an inventor from Providence, R.I. "I came up with this enhanced case as a way to keep my photos readily visible for viewing."

He developed FRAME IT to allow photographs to be stored inside the phone case. The design makes photographs readily available for viewing. This eliminates the need to open apps in order to view photos. The case accommodates several photos. It personalizes the appearance of the phone. Furthermore, the invention is adaptable for use with many makes and models of mobile phones.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5410, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

