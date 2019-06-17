InventHelp Presents PET COMFORT STATION Invention for Pets (OCC-1449)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Los Alamitos, Calif., wanted to create an easy way to comfort pets especially when the pet owners are away from home, so they invented the PET COMFORT STATION.

The invention provides added comfort for a pet while the owner is away. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pet care accessories. As a result, it enables a dog to calm or soothe himself and it provides peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enhances care and comfort for your pets."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1449, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

