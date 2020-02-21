InventHelp Presents Pickup Truck Accessory for Easy Bed Access (DHM-518)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to get up into the bed of my pickup truck," said an inventor from Whitaker, N.C. "I came up with this idea so that I had a handy pick-me-up for climbing into and out of the truck bed."

He created a prototype for the STRONG STEP to make it easier to climb into and out of the truck bed. The unit reduces physical stress and strain, which makes it ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility. The device is adaptable for use with any pickup truck with a hitch receiver. Additionally, the invention is readily available for use whenever it is needed.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-518, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

