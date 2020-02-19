InventHelp Presents Portable Closet for Use on the Go (SOG-348)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While visiting my sister, it popped into my head that it would be great if I had a portable closet in which to store my clothing," said an inventor from Chico, Calif. "I came up with this idea so that I would have a convenient place to store my clothes while traveling or camping."

He created a prototype for the OPEN AIR CLOSET to offer a convenient place to store clothing while traveling or camping. The unit eliminates the need to store clothing on the floor or ground. The accessory ensures that clothing items remain neat and wrinkle-free. The device Keeps clothing clean and organized. It allows clothing items to be accessed quickly and easily. Additionally, the invention folds into a compact state for storage in a suitcase or storage bag.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

